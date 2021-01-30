Mia Yim Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Compete in WWE Royal Rumble

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim announced Saturday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Yim, who currently wrestles under the name Reckoning as part of the Retribution stable, won't be able to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match Sunday as a result of the positive test.

The 31-year-old Yim is likely best known for her successful run in NXT from 2018 to 2020 before getting called up to the main roster to be part of Retribution.

Yim was known as the Head Baddie in Charge or HBIC in NXT, and although she never won the NXT Women's Championship, she competed in several memorable matches and challenged Shayna Baszler for the title at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2019.

Before signing with WWE, Yim wrestled for various independent promotions and was with Impact Wrestling from 2015 to 2017. While wrestling under the name Jade in Impact, Yim won the Knockouts Championship.

Yim is in a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Keith Lee, and it is unclear if close contact with Yim could force Lee out of the Royal Rumble as well.

Lee has been a key part of Raw since getting called up from NXT over the summer and looked to be one of the top contenders to win the men's Royal Rumble match.