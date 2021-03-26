NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Post-2021 Deadline Buzz and More

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Many assumed that Lowry would be dealt as the deadline approached, and two potential landing spots were made clear. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Lowry was expected to stay in Toronto or land with the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.

Windhorst said the following on The Hoop Collective (h/t Bleacher Report's Rob Goldberg):

"Kyle Lowry's free agency is happening right now. The expectation is that Kyle Lowry is going to have a new contract by the end of this week. It's either going to be to stay in Toronto—whether it's signed or an understanding that it's going to happen—it's going to be Miami or it's going to be Philadelphia. Those are the three options."

Obviously, the scenario that involved staying put is the one that transpired for Lowry. However, this nearly wasn't the case. The 76ers opted for George Hill over Lowry, but according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Raptors believed a deal was close.

"a source with knowledge of the talks said the Raptors indeed believed they were very close on that front late in the process and that the draft compensation was the final unresolved hurdle," Amick wrote.

Amick's sources also indicated that Toronto planed to "re-route" 76ers guard Danny Green to a different team. Philadelphia did opt for a multi-team deal—one involving the New York Knicks—but it instead nabbed Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder.