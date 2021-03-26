NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Post-2021 Deadline Buzz and More

NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Post-2021 Deadline Buzz and MoreMarch 26, 2021
The 2021 NBA trade deadline has come and gone. Some notable moves were made—the Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon, while the Boston Celtics landed Evan Fournier—but there was also plenty of build-up to deals that didn't happen.
Point guard Kyle Lowry, for example, remains with the Toronto Raptors. He was arguably the biggest name, alongside Gordon, that was expected to be dealt. He wasn't, and he'll now evaluate his future with the Raptors.
Here, we'll take a closer look at Lowry's situation, some of the deals that didn't happen and the latest buzz on what lies ahead on the post-deadline buyout market.
Raptors Were Close to Sending Lowry to Philadelphia
Many assumed that Lowry would be dealt as the deadline approached, and two potential landing spots were made clear. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Lowry was expected to stay in Toronto or land with the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.
Windhorst said the following on The Hoop Collective (h/t Bleacher Report's Rob Goldberg):
"Kyle Lowry's free agency is happening right now. The expectation is that Kyle Lowry is going to have a new contract by the end of this week. It's either going to be to stay in Toronto—whether it's signed or an understanding that it's going to happen—it's going to be Miami or it's going to be Philadelphia. Those are the three options."
Obviously, the scenario that involved staying put is the one that transpired for Lowry. However, this nearly wasn't the case. The 76ers opted for George Hill over Lowry, but according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Raptors believed a deal was close.
"a source with knowledge of the talks said the Raptors indeed believed they were very close on that front late in the process and that the draft compensation was the final unresolved hurdle," Amick wrote.
Amick's sources also indicated that Toronto planed to "re-route" 76ers guard Danny Green to a different team. Philadelphia did opt for a multi-team deal—one involving the New York Knicks—but it instead nabbed Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dennis Schroder, Lakers Not Close in Contract Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers were also in on Lowry and reportedly came close to getting a deal done. According to Jovan Buha and Bill Oram of The Athletic, L.A. was hoping to trade Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Lowry but refused to move emerging role-player Talen Horton-Tucker:
"Multiple sources told The Athletic that the Lakers and Raptors discussed a trade that would have sent both members of Los Angeles’ starting backcourt, Dennis Schröder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and likely some draft compensation to Toronto for Lowry. Throughout Thursday morning, sources said, the sticking point was the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker. "
This potential deal wasn't just about acquiring Lowry, though. According to Buha and Oram, the Lakers and Schroder are far apart in extension talks, which led to his inclusion in the trade package.
"Sources said the sides remain far apart in extension negotiations, with Schröder, who is making $15.5 million in the final year of a four-year contract, seeking a multi-year extension that would pay him more than $20 million per year," Buha and Oram wrote. "That gap contributed to the Lakers’ willingness to include Schröder in trade talks."
The clear takeaway here is that while Schroder remains a valuable member of the Lakers roster this season, he may not be around for the long-term.
One might argue that the same can be said for KCP since he was considered expendable at the deadline. However, he is under contract through 2023 after signing a new three-year deal in the offseason.
Andre Drummond to Consider Multiple Teams Post-Buyout
The Lakers could potentially add a new piece after the deadline. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to reach a buyout with center Andre Drummond—according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes—and the pre-deadline buzz suggested that he'd eventually land in Los Angeles.
"You'd be hard-pressed to find an executive who doesn't believe Drummond would join the Lakers in [a buyout] scenario, as a starting role would likely be waiting for him," Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, wrote.
However, it doesn't sound like Drummond is a lock to join the Lakers. According to Haynes, Drummond will consider offers from multiple teams.
"The center will listen to pitches from multiple teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Drummond will speak with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, according to sources," Haynes wrote.
The Miami Head could also be in the mix according to Windhorst (h/t Bleacher Report's Adam Wells).
While Drummond could indeed still land with the Lakers, it appears that Los Angeles will have competition if it is hoping to add him.