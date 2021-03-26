    Windhorst: 'Keep an Eye' on Heat to Sign Andre Drummond After Cavaliers Buyout

    Adam WellsMarch 26, 2021

    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    When Andre Drummond becomes a free agent, the Miami Heat are reportedly going to make a play for the two-time All-Star. 

    Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t NBA Central), the Heat are a team to "keep an eye on" after Drummond gets bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    The Cavs kept Drummond out of games since Feb. 14 as they explored trade options. 

    After the trade deadline passed on Thursday without a deal, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Cleveland was going to work on a buyout with Drummond. 

    The Heat have been connected to several potential buyout players, including Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge. 

    Aldridge is a free agent after receiving a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Miami is a "front-runner" to sign Aldridge. 

    The Heat acquired Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets and Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings in separate trades on Thursday. 

    It's unclear if a potential Aldridge deal would impact the Heat's interest in Drummond. Both players are centers, but they have very different styles of play. 

    Drummond averaged 17.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting and 13.5 rebounds per game in 25 appearances with Cleveland prior to being held out of games. 

