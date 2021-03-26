Ranking the Greatest WCW Nitro Matches Ever 20 Years After Last Broadcast

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Over the course of Nitro's five-and-a-half-year run, WCW produced some of the best wrestling to air on Monday nights, thanks to a roster of driven young names like Rey Mysterio and Billy Kidman, and wily superstars such as Sting and Diamond Dallas Page.

In fact, there were almost too many to count.

On the 20th anniversary of the revolutionary show willed into existence by Ted Turner and produced for much of its existence by Eric Bischoff, it's time to celebrate some of the matches that helped define WCW's side of the Monday Night Wars.

Ranked according to in-ring quality with a few instances of epic storytelling sprinkled in, the countdown is a small taste of an enormous library and represents a sample of the things that helped make Nitro destination programming for fans between 1995 and 2001.