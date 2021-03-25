Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder, LA 'Remain Far Apart' in Contract Talks

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dennis Schroder reportedly "remain far apart" as they attempt to work out a contract extension.

Jovan Buha and Bill Oram of The Athletic reported the news, noting Schroder is looking for a multi-year extension that pays him more than $20 million annually. He is making $15.5 million in the final season of a four-year deal in 2020-21.

These discussions come before an offseason that will see the Purple and Gold handling free agency for Schroder, Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker. The report from Buha and Oram suggested the team would like to re-sign the entire trio but was more willing to include Schroder in trade discussions prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline because of the apparent gap in extension talks.

Buha and Oram reported the Lakers discussed a potential trade with the Toronto Raptors that would have sent Kyle Lowry to Los Angeles.

While the Lakers were willing to deal Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the trade, the "sticking point" was apparently an unwillingness to deal Horton-Tucker.

Los Angeles acquired Schroder via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason as something of a replacement for Rajon Rondo. He, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol were the major additions for the defending champions, but the team is in the middle of the pack at the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined.

Schroder is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game this season and figures to be an important part of the offense in the postseason now that he wasn't traded.

The question now is whether he will be a part of the team beyond this season.