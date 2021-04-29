    Mac Jones Drafted by Patriots: New England's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) walks the field during the end of NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots added one of the most notable players in all of college football to their quarterback room. 

    New England selected Alabama's Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

    Here's how the national championship-winning quarterback fits into his new team's depth chart:

    QB: Cam Newton, Mac Jones*, Jarrett Stidham

    RB: Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White

    WR 1: Nelson Agholor

    WR 2: Jakobi Meyers

    WR 3: Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski

    TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

    LT: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron

    LG: Mike Onwenu

    C: David Andrews, Ted Karras

    RG: Shaquille Mason, Najee Toran

    RT: Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste

    Depth chart info provided by ESPN and Over the Cap.

       

    By Alabama standards, Jones was a relatively unheralded recruit. He arrived as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and spent the beginning of his career backing up Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

    However, he filled in for the injured Tagovailoa during the 2019 campaign and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He looked ready to become the full-time starter in 2020 when he finished that 2019 season by throwing for three touchdowns in a bowl win over Michigan.

    He certainly was ready.

    The 22-year-old finished third in Heisman Trophy voting by completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. His No. 1 wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, won the award.

    The Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff National Championship behind the dynamic playmakers, cementing Jones as a school legend regardless of how his NFL career unfolds.

    Heisman winner Smith seemed to think it will be a successful career when he said he would pick Jones over Tagovailoa.

    If that is ultimately the case, the Patriots have a quarterback of the future on their hands following this pick. 

    They may need one too considering Cam Newton is under contract for just this coming season. Jones could eventually step in as his successor in New England if he lives up to expectations.

