DeVonta Smith Chose Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa During Predraft Interview

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Given the choice between his two former quarterbacks, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith picked Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa during an interview at the Senior Bowl, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

"The question was barely finished before Smith answered: Mac Jones," Breer wrote. "He was bold and definitive about it, as I heard it."

Smith set records with Jones under center in 2020, finishing the year leading the NCAA with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

The receiver was still successful with Tagovailoa throwing him the ball for most of the previous two seasons, leading Alabama with 1,256 receiving yards in 2019 despite sharing time with future first-round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs.

These players also connected for a game-winning touchdown against Georgia in the national championship game when both were freshmen in 2017.

Tagovailoa's production helped him become a highly touted draft prospect, going No. 5 overall in 2020 with most expecting him to go even higher before suffering a hip injury.

Jones has been more overlooked as a former 3-star prospect without the athleticism seen in other top players at his position. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon projected Jones would be taken 12th overall in his latest mock draft, making him the fifth quarterback off the board.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is still plenty to like about a player who led an offense that averaged 48.5 points per game on the way to a perfect 13-0 record. Jones totaled 4,500 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020, winning the Davey O'Brien Award as the best quarterback in the country.

Adding an endorsement from Smith could also help as teams make their evaluations.

On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins could think twice about taking Smith with the No. 3 pick after the latest slight against Tagovailoa.