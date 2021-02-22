2021 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Picks Entering Combine, Pro Days

0 of 32

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Everything about the NFL predraft process will be different this year, including a "combine" with no in-person workouts and limited contact between teams and prospects in the lead-up to what is expected to be another made-for-TV event.

But March will still be dominated by pro days as teams get a feel for their needs based on how free agency shakes out.

There's obviously still a lot to be determined before the April 29-May 1 event, but with chatter and buzz about to grow significantly, this seems like a good time to check in with an updated mock draft.