The Best Player Every NFL Team Could Potentially Add in 2021

0 of 32

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

In a matter of days, the majority of the NFL's 32 teams will enter offseason mode. Within weeks, the rest of the league will follow.

And when that happens, one of the first thoughts that will cross the minds of fans, returning players, coaches, executives and local media surrounding each team will pertain to which difference-making players might be acquirable via free agency, the trade market or the draft.

But we have to be realistic, too. Everybody would jump at the chance to trade for Patrick Mahomes this offseason, but the Kansas City Chiefs aren't exactly likely to make the reigning Super Bowl MVP available.

Looking solely at players who qualify as potential trade candidates (not Mahomes and Co.), impending free agents who have a decent shot at hitting the market (disregard Dak Prescott) and the anticipated 2021 draft class—and with team needs, logical fits, draft capital and possible salary-cap constraints in mind—we've identified the best player every franchise could potentially add between now and the summer.