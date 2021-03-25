    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announces Multiyear Partnership with HBCU Legacy Bowl

    The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which was established in 2019 by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced a multiyear partnership with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

    The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a recently established postseason all-star game featuring the best NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities. The first iteration of the game will occur the Saturday following Super Bowl LVI at Tulane University in New Orleans, per an NFL press releaseSuper Bowl LVI will occur on either February 6 or February 13 of next year at SoFi Stadium.

    "More than a football game, the weeklong celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure and opportunity for HBCU football players," a description of the event reads on the Legacy Bowl's website. 

    The game will also air on the NFL Network.

    The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation's work with youth continues with the Legacy Bowl partnership. Its stated mission is as follows: "15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes. It was established by NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019."

    Other Legacy Bowl partners include Tulane University, the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Some of the game's all-time greats played collegiately at HBCU, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton (Jackson State), Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State) and Michael Strahan (Texas Southern).

    The list also includes ex-Grambling State quarterback Doug Williams, who won the Super Bowl XXII MVP en route to leading Washington to a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos in January 1988. Williams is currently a senior adviser for the Washington Football Team.

