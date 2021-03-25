Celtics Rumors: Daniel Theis Traded to Bulls for Moritz Wagner

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics traded center Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that will reportedly include Moritz Wagner heading to Boston.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Theis trade, with Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reporting Jeff Teague and Javonte Green are also part of what could be a three-team deal.

Former Suns general manager Ryan McDonough reported full details of the three-team trade, which will see Theis, Javonte Green and Troy Brown head to Chicago; Wagner and Luke Kornet going to Boston; and Washington receiving Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson.

Theis is the most impactful player in that three-team deal with averages of 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 42 games with the Celtics. He'll likely slot in as the backup center behind Nikola Vucevic, who the Bulls acquired in a blockbuster deal earlier Thursday.

The 6'8", 245-pounder spent his entire three-plus-year career in Boston after a successful career in his native Germany. Theis has been a regular starter each of the last two seasons.

The Bulls (19-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) have made a concerted effort to clinch a postseason berth this season with the acquisition of Vucevic and fortifying his backup spot with Theis. The franchise has missed the postseason in four of the past five seasons.