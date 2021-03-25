    Cowboys' Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith Could Still Re-Sign in FA Despite Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't closed the door on bringing back veteran pass-rusher Aldon Smith. 

    Speaking with reporters Thursday, McCarthy described the situation as "fluid" and speculated Smith could return if he continues to remain unsigned and becomes willing to accept a minimum contract.

    His comments come a day after ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys told Smith they "decided to move on."

    The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available, such as pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

    For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

                

