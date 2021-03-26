Trades That Should Have Happened at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 4

Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

This idea was less the result of trade buzz and more about connecting the dots. What better way for Boston to fill its Al Horford-sized hole in the middle than with a rejuvenated Horford himself?

Freed from the Philadelphia 76ers' frontcourt congestion and back at his natural 5 spot, the former Shamrock had been giving the Oklahoma City Thunder the exact kind of stability the Celtics have lacked in their supporting cast. Horford isn't putting up blow-you-away numbers (he hasn't for quite a while), but his quick reads, on-time deliveries and on-the-money outside shots could all have greased the gears of Boston's 12th-ranked offense.

The Thunder couldn't have been asking for much. The 34-year-old obviously isn't in their long-term plans, and he's still set to collect $27 million next year with an eight-figure partial guarantee on his 2022-23 salary. Plus, getting him out of the Sooner State would increase the opportunities (and ideally accelerate the developmental processes) of young bigs Moses Brown and Isaiah Roby.

But the Celtics put their trade attention elsewhere, landing Fournier and Moritz Wagner in separate deals. That should increase Boston's firepower, but neither one moves the needle.

Reuniting with Horford would've been the kind of two-way jolt that might have snapped the Celtics out of their funk and helped them make another run at the Eastern Conference crown.