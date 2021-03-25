    76ers, Thunder, Knicks' Updated Rosters After 3-Team George Hill Trade

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers added depth for their playoff push as part of Thursday's three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

    George Hill going to the 76ers was the highlight of the deal, although each team saw significant movement, via Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice:

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the deal.

    The trade could have long-term effects for each organization involved, as seen in the latest roster breakdown, via Spotrac.

          

    76ers Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

    Tobias Harris ($36 million, 2024)

    Ben Simmons ($35.4 million, 2025)

    Joel Embiid ($29.5 million, 2023)

    Seth Curry ($8 million, 2023)

    Danny Green ($15 million, 2021)

    George Hill ($9.6 million, 2022)

    Mike Scott ($4.9 million, 2021)

    Matisse Thybulle ($2.7 million, 2023)

    Tyrese Maxey ($2.5 million, 2024)

    Shake Milton ($1.7 million, 2023)

    Isaiah Joe ($1.4 million, 2023)

    Furkan Korkmaz ($1.7 million, 2021)

    Dwight Howard ($2.6 million, 2021)

    Ignas Brazdeikis ($1.2 million, 2022)

              

    Knicks Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

    Julius Randle ($20.7 million, 2022)

    R.J. Barrett ($8.2 million, 2023)

    Frank Ntilikina ($4.7 million, 2021)

    Kevin Knox ($4.6 million, 2022)

    Derrick Rose ($7.5 million, 2021)

    Terrance Ferguson ($2.6 million, 2021)

    Obi Toppin ($5 million, 2024)

    Reggie Bullock ($4.1 million, 2021)

    Alec Burks ($6 million, 2021)

    Nerlens Noel ($5 million, 2021)

    Elfrid Payton ($4.8 million, 2021)

    Mitchell Robinson ($1.6 million, 2022)

    Immanuel Quickley ($2.2 million, 2024)

    Taj Gibson ($2.3 million, 2021)

          

    Thunder Players (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

    Al Horford ($27.3 million, 2023)

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($4.2 million, 2022)

    Darius Miller ($7.1 million, 2021)

    Justin Jackson ($2.7 million, 2021)

    Austin Rivers ($3.3 million, 2023)

    Meyers Leonard ($9.4 million, 2022)

    Tony Bradley ($2.1 million, 2021)

    Darius Bazley ($2.4 million, 2023)

    Ty Jerome ($2.3 million, 2023)

    Aleksej Pokusevski ($3 million, 2024)

    Kenrich Williams ($2 million, 2023)

    Theo Maledon ($2 million, 2024)

    Luguentz Dort ($1.3 million, 2023)

    Isaiah Roby ($1.6 million, 2023)

    Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk ($1.5 million, 2021)

    Mike Muscala ($2.2 million, 2021)

             

    Philadelphia entered Thursday with the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the team was willing to add salary in order to upgrade its roster. Even with three huge contracts in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, the squad was able to bring in Hill.

    Though that could disappoint some fans who wanted Kyle Lowry, the 76ers would have had to give up too many rotational players simply to make the salaries match (likely both Seth Curry and Danny Green at least).

    Hill has only appeared in 14 games this season but is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, giving the team another reliable ball-handler to take pressure off Simmons. With 127 games of playoff experience, the 34-year-old could be what the 76ers need to take the next step toward contention.

    The Knicks also remain in decent shape to make the playoffs, although the latest move helps create some financial flexibility going forward.

    Julius Randle could be playing his way to a new deal in the offseason after making his first All-Star Game this year. Beyond that, the Knicks mostly have only expiring contracts or players on rookie deals.

    It gives the team the opportunity to both build for the future while creating openings for free-agent signings in the offseason.

    Oklahoma City has some cap issues—most notably the Al Horford contract sent from Philadelphia in the offseason—but the team is making up for it with draft capital.

    According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Thunder have 17 first-round picks and 17 second-round picks over the next seven years. With an excellent value from Luguentz Dort, the franchise appears to be in good shape going forward.

