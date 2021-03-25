NBA Rumors: Last-Minute Trade Reports Before 2021 Deadline

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is upon us. At 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the window will be closed, and trades will be off the proverbial table until the offseason.

Unsurprisingly, the deals have started to roll in.

The Orlando Magic are trading Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets.

Some big-name players are still likely to be moved, though, including Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon. Here, we'll examine his situation and some of the other top last-minute trade buzz.