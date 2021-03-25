Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Magic PF Prefers Move to Celtics, Nuggets, Blazers

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

If the Orlando Magic are going to trade Aaron Gordon prior to Thursday's deadline, the 25-year-old reportedly has a preferred list of destinations he would like to play for.

Per The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Gordon is "eager" to play for the Boston Celtics but would also "welcome a deal" to the Denver Nuggets or Portland Trail Blazers.

It's unclear if Gordon wants to be traded by the Magic right now. He told reporters on Tuesday that he did request a trade due to "frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we've been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the Woj and Lowe '21 Trade Deadline Show (h/t Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports) that Gordon has "has had some second thoughts ... about whether he actually really wants to leave Orlando."

Wojnarowski did note that the Magic front office has "forged ahead" looking at trade possibilities for Gordon.

The Celtics have been attached to Gordon leading up to the deadline, though it's unclear if they will meet Orlando's asking price. Weiss and Sam Amick reported on Monday the Magic want "an asking price of multiple first-round picks or a pick with a good young player."

Per Matt Moore of The Action Network, Boston is considered the front-runner to land Gordon. The Celtics have lost 14 of their last 23 games and are currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-23 record.

Portland needs another big man with Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic currently out with injuries. The Nuggets are likely looking to solidify their frontcourt rotation next to Nikola Jokic.

Gordon is a versatile defensive player who continues to improve as a shooter. The seven-year veteran is averaging 14.6 points on a career-high 37.5 percent three-point shooting, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 25 starts this season.