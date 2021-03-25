    Nuggets' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Reported JaVale McGee Trade

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee drives in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Nuggets and Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send center JaVale McGee to Denver in exchange for center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported terms of the deal. The Nuggets are able to fit McGee on to their roster using the traded player exception they acquired in the Jerami Grant deal this offseason. The structure of the deal leaves Denver $2.7 million under the NBA luxury tax, with $129.9 million in salary commitments.

    Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the Nuggets receive a $1.6 million tax exception for completing the deal, whereas a $4.2 million exception goes to Cleveland.  

    Here is a look at Denver's updated depth chart:

    C: Nikola Jokic / JaVale McGee / Bol Bol
    PF: Michael Porter Jr. / Paul Millsap / JaMychal Green / Zeke Nnaji
    SF: Will Barton / Vlatko Cancar
    SG: Monte Morris / PJ Dozier / R.J. Hampton
    PG: Jamal Murray / Facundo Campazzo / Markus Howard 

           

