Nuggets' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Reported JaVale McGee Trade

Nuggets' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Reported JaVale McGee TradeMarch 25, 2021
The Nuggets and Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send center JaVale McGee to Denver in exchange for center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported terms of the deal. The Nuggets are able to fit McGee on to their roster using the traded player exception they acquired in the Jerami Grant deal this offseason. The structure of the deal leaves Denver $2.7 million under the NBA luxury tax, with $129.9 million in salary commitments.
Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the Nuggets receive a $1.6 million tax exception for completing the deal, whereas a $4.2 million exception goes to Cleveland.
Here is a look at Denver's updated depth chart:
C: Nikola Jokic / JaVale McGee / Bol Bol
PF: Michael Porter Jr. / Paul Millsap / JaMychal Green / Zeke Nnaji
SF: Will Barton / Vlatko Cancar
SG: Monte Morris / PJ Dozier / R.J. Hampton
PG: Jamal Murray / Facundo Campazzo / Markus Howard
