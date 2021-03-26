B/R's MLB Experts Predict Every Major Award and 2021 World Series Winner

13 of 13

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Fenn: Atlanta Braves



You can all yell and scream at me when this doesn't come true, Braves fans. The explosive offensive potential and deep arm pool are both there. Atlanta also has the prospect capital to make a splash (bullpen help?) at the deadline. Although the Dodgers, Padres and Mets might be sexier picks, the Braves are more than capable of capturing the Fall Classic.

Mastracco: Los Angeles Dodgers



The Dodgers have 2020's best pitcher in NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bayer, an MVP candidate in Mookie Betts and talented young players like Will Smith and Dustin May. The depth will allow them to hold off other teams and win their second straight World Series.

Reuter: Los Angeles Dodgers



Anything can happen over the course of a 162-game schedule. That's the beauty of baseball. But sitting here on March 25, I just don't see any way to pick against the Dodgers. The best team in baseball and reigning World Series champions went out and added the NL Cy Young winner, and all they lost from last year's team is a solid utility player, a platoon outfielder and a couple of veteran middle relievers.

Rymer: Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Diego Padres might be their only real threat, and the odds of the Padres actually coming out ahead in that struggle must not be underestimated. But the Dodgers are just too deep. And not just for the Padres, but for every team. Congratulations to them in advance for becoming the first repeat champions since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.