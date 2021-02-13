B/R '21 MLB Skill Rankings: Jacob deGrom and Baseball's Top 25 Off-Speed Pitches

4 of 15

Nick Wass/Associated Press

20. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies (202.1 points)



Pitch: Curveball

Metrics: 33.0 Usage%, 156 K, .147 ISO, 18.1 Whiff%

Nola has a full arsenal of pitches with a mid-90s fastball and an excellent changeup, but it's his devastating knuckle curve that is his go-to strikeout pitch. When he misses, the pitch can get him into trouble, evidenced by the 12 home runs he's allowed with it the past two years. But more times than not, the hitter is headed back to the dugout with his head down when he snaps one off with two strikes.

19. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (202.6 points)



Pitch: Slider

Metrics: 39.4 Usage%, 138 K, .132 ISO, 21.6 Whiff%

In his first full season in the Dodgers rotation in 2009, Kershaw threw his slider just 8.2 percent of the time, relying almost exclusively on his fastball-curveball pairing. As his Hall of Fame career has progressed, his slider has become his go-to breaking pitch and an integral part of his repertoire. In fact, he threw sliders (40.2 percent) almost as frequently as fastballs (40.8 percent) in 2020.

18. Amir Garrett, Cincinnati Reds (202.8 points)



Pitch: Slider

Metrics: 57.4 Usage%, 89 K, .088 ISO, 26.8 Whiff%

With Raisel Iglesias traded and Archie Bradley non-tendered, Garrett now has a clear path to the closer's role in Cincinnati. There is little question he has the stuff for the job with a fastball in the upper 90s and a putaway slider he uses as his primary weapon. The former St. John's basketball player has a 3.03 ERA, 12.6 K/9 and 28 holds since the start of 2019.

17. Dylan Bundy, Los Angeles Angels (203.9 points)



Pitch: Slider

Metrics: 23.4 Usage%, 103 K, .097 ISO, 22.9 Whiff%

After a nine-year run in Baltimore that was beset by disappointment, Bundy benefited greatly from a change of scenery while emerging as the ace of the Angels staff last year. The 28-year-old has always had an excellent slider, and it was virtually unhittable this past season, limiting opponents to a .139 BAA and .062 ISO while accounting for 34 of his 72 strikeouts.

16. Tommy Kahnle, Los Angeles Dodgers (204.1 points)



Pitch: Changeup

Metrics: 52.2 Usage%, 71 K, .070 ISO, 28.1 Whiff%

Kahnle possesses one of just two changeups to earn a spot inside the top 25 in these rankings, and he used it to emerge as a bullpen force for the New York Yankees. After posting a 3.67 ERA and 12.9 K/9 with 27 holds in 72 appearances in 2019, he made just one appearance in 2020 before he was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers signed him to a two-year deal this winter, hoping to reap the rewards on the other end of his recovery.