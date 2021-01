B/R's 2021 Skill Rankings: Gerrit Cole and MLB's Top 25 Fastballs

5 of 16

20. Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees (357 points)



Metrics: 61.0 Usage%, 98.0 mph, .212 BAA, .097 ISO, 12.7 Whiff%

"I stopped reading when I saw Chapman at 20!" — Every Yankees fan.

In truth, Chapman's fastball is not the dominant strikeout pitch it was in his prime, when his whiff rate hovered around 20 percent. He still throws gas, and he's allowed just eight extra-base hits and one home run with his fastball the last two years. It's just no longer his go-to strikeout pitch.

18 (tie). Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies (368 points)



Metrics: 30.2 Usage%, 94.2 mph, .206 BAA, .118 ISO, 14.3 Whiff%

There are a few pitchers on this list who can attribute the success of their fastball to the effectiveness of another pitch, and Neris is one of them. The 31-year-old has one of the best splitters in baseball, and he throws that pitch roughly 60 percent of the time. Hitters lock in on that slower splitter that sits in the mid-80s and then struggle to catch up to his mid-90s fastball.

18 (tie). Nick Anderson, Tampa Bay Rays (368 points)

Metrics: 60.8 Usage%, 95.9 mph, .238 BAA, .188 ISO, 17.8 Whiff%

The curveball-slider hybrid that Anderson throws is one of the best breaking balls in baseball, and his fastball is not far behind. Those two pitches have aided his rapid ascent from late-blooming prospect to elite late-inning reliever. In two MLB seasons, he has struck out 42.2 percent of the batters he's faced, and more than half of those have come with his fastball.

17. Brandon Workman, Free Agent (379 points)



Metrics: 31.9 Usage%, 92.8 mph, .151 BAA, .081 ISO, 13.0 Whiff%

Workman is propped up in these rankings by a brilliant 2019 season in which he posted a .134 BAA and a minuscule .015 ISO with his fastball while posting a 1.88 ERA and 13.1 K/9. He wasn't nearly as effective during the shortened 2020 season and is now one of the remaining free-agent market's biggest wild cards.

16. Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers (380.4 points)



Metrics: 44.9 Usage%, 93.7 mph, .241 BAA, .119 ISO, 11.8 Whiff%

Despite a relatively high BAA and one of the lowest whiff rates of any pitcher on this list, Turnbull checks in at No. 16 on the strength of his ability to limit extra-base damage. In 205 innings the past two seasons, he has allowed just 25 extra-base hits with his fastball, with only six of those leaving the yard.