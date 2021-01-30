B/R's 2021 Skill Rankings: Gerrit Cole and MLB's Top 25 Fastballs

0 of 16

The task is simple: Name the 25 best fastballs in baseball.

However, rather than simply looking at who throws the hardest, I decided to take a more analytical approach to compile my list.

First things first: The focal point here will be on traditional four-seam fastballs. Not cutters, not sinkers, not two-seam fastballs. Just four-seam fastballs.

Once that was established, the next step was to decide which advanced metrics best quantify fastball effectiveness.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these three metrics:

Batting Average Against (BAA): Opposing hitters' batting average against fastballs.

Isolated Power Against (ISO): Opposing hitters' extra bases per at-bat against fastballs. Calculated by taking slugging percentage allowed minus batting average allowed.

Whiff Rate (Whiff%): How often a player swings and misses when swinging at a fastball.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of fastball effectiveness.

On the following slide, I've outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving into the article.