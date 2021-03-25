    Report: Delon Wright Traded to Kings, Pistons Get Cory Joseph, 2 Draft Picks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021
    Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) knocks the ball away from Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    The Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings are both outside the playoff picture, but that didn't stop them from reportedly completing a trade prior to Thursday's deadline.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons traded guard Delon Wright to the Kings in exchange for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks.

    Wright is under contract through the 2021-22 campaign, while Joseph has a partial guarantee on his contract for the 2021-22 season.

    While this trade doesn't really move the needle much in terms of notable deadline deals, Joseph did win a championship during the 2013-14 campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran has played for the Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Kings throughout a career that started when he was a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

    The Texas product is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

    On the other side, Wright was also a first-round pick.

    He entered the league in 2015 and has played for the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Pistons. He and Joseph were teammates in Toronto.

    Wright is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range.

    Sacramento is still within striking distance of a playoff spot if it turns things around down the stretch. It is 19-25 but just three games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, which is the lowest seed that would qualify for the play-in tournament.

    It now has another scorer on the wing who can potentially help it make a late charge.

