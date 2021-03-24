Kyle Lowry on Trade Rumors: 'Weird Tonight' Not Knowing What the Future Will Be

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry may have taken the floor as a member of the Toronto Raptors for the last time in Wednesday's 135-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

"It was weird tonight not knowing what the next step will be," he said after the game, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Thursday is the NBA trade deadline, and Lowry is a candidate to be moved.

"Usually I'd bulls--t y'all, but it was kind of weird, I'll be honest with you," he told reporters. "Of course it would be crazier if it was in Toronto. Nobody knows what will happen."

Lowry gestured toward the cameras as he walked off the floor and even took a FaceTime call from one of the Raptors' most famous fans:

The point guard is on the final year of his contract for a Raptors team that is 18-26 and on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Lowry turns 35 years old Thursday, but Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported he "wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year."

The emotion is understandable considering how important he is to the franchise.

He has been with the team since the 2012-13 campaign and quickly became a fan favorite. He is a six-time All-Star who helped the Raptors win the 2019 championship and was an All-NBA selection during the 2015-16 campaign.

Whether he is traded or not, he will forever be a Toronto legend who could very well have his number retired.

Lowry may just be finishing the season on a contender if he is traded.