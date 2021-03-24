Ryan Switzer's Son Christian to Be Transferred to Boston Hospital

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said on Twitter Wednesday that his nine-month-old son, Christian, will be transferred to a Boston hospital as doctors attempt to discover why the infant has suffered episodes of bleeding.

"As long as Christian remains stable we are heading to Boston tomorrow afternoon. The doctors have a plan in place for different tests to run in hopes of finding the source. The good news is Christian does not need to be actively bleeding in order for these tests to find the site.

"I am encouraged by the confidence and clarity in the voice of the Doctor we spoke with in Boston about the potential solution to Christian's issue. We remain grateful and appreciative of everyone who's given our family strength during this time. No prayer has gone unheard."

Switzer first spoke publicly about his son's health on March 6, when he said that his son, who was COVID-19-positive, had woken up in his blood. He had surgery and more episodes of bleeding but was able to go home within three days.

Last Saturday, Switzer tweeted that Christian had suffered another bleeding episode and went back to the hospital. He had a transfusion and more tests before a procedure to attempt to discover the cause of his problems. Unfortunately, that was not determined, leading to Christian's eventual transfer to Boston.

Per Switzer, doctors have called this a "vascular anomaly" somewhere within Christian's GI tract.

Per the Associated Press, the plan is for Christian to fly to Boston with his mother, Gabie. Christian is currently at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ryan Switzer will join his family soon afterward.