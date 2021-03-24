Report: Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate to End Retirement, Fight Marion Reneau

John Locher/Associated Press

Ex-UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is making a return to the Octagon.

Tate told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that she has accepted a fight against Marion Reneau that will take place on July 17.

"My heart is full of passion; the fire has been lit!" Tate told Okamoto in a text. "The sport has been calling for me; it's time I answer."

The UFC has not announced an event on that date as of now, per Okamoto, who wrote that Tate and Reneau are expected to brawl on a UFC Fight Night card.

Greg Rosenstein of The Athletic also confirmed the news on Tate and Reneau.

Tate went 18-7 overall (5-4 UFC) during her professional career. She notably defeated Holly Holm for the bantamweight title at UFC 196 in March 2016, capping a five-match winning streak.

Four months later, Tate dropped the belt to Amanda Nunes, who still holds the bantamweight title in addition to the featherweight crown. Tate's last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington in November 2016.

Tate also had a heated rivalry with Ronda Rousey in the early 2010s. Tate lost to her twice via submission but ended up beating the fighter (Holm) who knocked Rousey off her previously undefeated perch.

Tate will now look to write another chapter in her already legendary career against Reneau, who told Okamoto that her bout with Tate will be her last. Reneau is 9-7-1 lifetime and currently ranks No. 12 on the UFC bantamweight list.