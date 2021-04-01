Bleacher Report's 2021 MLB Season Preview and Predictions

16 of 17

Eric Gay/Associated Press

NL Wild Card Game: San Diego Padres over Atlanta

Though the Atlanta is arguably as good as San Diego's, the former's does have one flaw: It's not immune to strikeouts. Whether Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Dinelson Lamet or Joe Musgrove is on the hill, that would spell trouble in a one-game playoff.

NL Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers over San Diego Padres

Alas, a showdown between the Dodgers and Padres in this year's playoffs would deserve better than a mere best-of-five series. And since the Padres will have burned one of their aces in the Wild Card Game, the Dodgers would have an edge that could prove crucial in leading them to victory.

NL Division Series: New York Mets over Milwaukee Brewers

Because of their Brandon Woodruff-Corbin Burnes ace duo and Josh Hader-Devin Williams relief duo, the Brewers would be an upset threat under other circumstances. But not against the Mets, who would have the better lineup and more than enough arms to counter Milwaukee's best hurlers.

NL Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Mets

When the Mets dispatched the Dodgers in the 2015 NLDS, it was largely thanks to two dominant starts by Jacob deGrom.

He's still around, and he would be the best pitcher on either side if the Mets meet the Dodgers in this year's National League Championship Series. On the whole, though, the Boys in Blue would have a wider assortment of talented hurlers to throw at the Mets.

Between Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, David Price and others, the Dodgers would specifically have the left-handers to counter New York's key lefty hitters: Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil. More than anything, that could be their ticket back to the World Series.