    Report: T-Wolves Won't Entertain Trade Offers for Towns, Russell, Edwards

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after a foul during the second half against the New York Knicks during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP)
    Sarah Stier/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have three untouchable players on their roster leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. 

    Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Minnesota won't entertain any offers for Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards in trade talks. 

