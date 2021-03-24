Report: T-Wolves Won't Entertain Trade Offers for Towns, Russell, Edwards

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have three untouchable players on their roster leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Minnesota won't entertain any offers for Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards in trade talks.

