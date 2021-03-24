    Jeremy Lin Helps Raise $7K During #StopAsianHate Instagram Live Fundraiser

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    Former Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin, currently a free agent, speaks to young Taiwanese players during a basketball clinic in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Lin is in Taiwan to attend a charity event and basketball clinics for young athletes. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
    Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

    Free-agent guard Jeremy Lin took part in an Instagram Live session Tuesday to raise money for the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in the wake of the three shootings at Atlanta-area spas on March 16. 

    Lin, along with Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Naomi Gleit, Facebook's vice president of social impact, helped to raise $7,000, while Lin also donated $5,000 to the cause and Gleit and Facebook contributed $25,000.

    Robert Aaron Long is alleged to have shot and killed eight people on March 16, and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

    While the motive behind the shootings remains unclear, they come at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are increasing. In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread to the United States, the FBI warned that racism toward and discrimination against Asian Americans might climb because the virus was first identified in China.

    Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit that logs incidents of hate, violence, bullying, discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., said in March it had received 3,795 reports of anti-Asian hate between March 19, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

