Christian Barmore Drafted by Patriots: NE's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New England Patriots selected Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore with the No. 38 pick of the 2021 NFL draft Friday.

The pick came as part of a trade, as Albert Breer of The MMQB noted:

Here is how he fits in with his new team's depth chart:

LDE: Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr.

NT: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore*, Byron Cowart

RDE: Henry Anderson, Bill Murray



OLB: Matt Judon, Josh Uche

ILB: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall

ILB: Dont'a Hightower, Raekwon McMillan

OLB: Kyle Van Noy, Chase Winovich

CB: J.C. Jackson, Dee Virgin



CB: Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Jones



FS: Devin McCourty, Jalen Mills



SS: Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger

Depth chart info provided by ESPN and Over the Cap.

Barmore is coming off a breakout season for the Crimson Tide, leading the team with eight sacks on his way to being named a third-team All-American.

The redshirt sophomore entered the year with just one start but became a key player on the road to a 13-0 record and national championship.

He also performed well in his limited action as a freshman, posting the best pass-rush win-rate in the country among defensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At 6'4", 310 pounds, Barmore has excellent size for the position with the type of athleticism that gives him loads of upside at the next level. According to the Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy, he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds at his pro day.

Bleacher Report's Justis Mosqueda called him the best pass-rusher in the class among defensive linemen.

It could give teams a lot to work with once Barmore gets on the field.

The Patriots should get him snaps early in his NFL career, and he could be a full-time player before too long.

New England strengthened the defense in free agency with the additions of Matt Judon, Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux among others, trying to turn things around after last year's 7-9 season.

Barmore gives the team another difference-maker along the front seven that will help to get the organization back on track.