Video: Kane Informed of 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction by The Undertaker

WWE legend Kane was told Wednesday that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of the 2021 class.

In an emotional moment, Kane's appearance on WWE's The Bump was interrupted by The Undertaker, who informed Kane of the honor:

Kane tweeted the following after learning of his selection:

The Undertaker also took to Twitter to congratulate his longtime storyline brother:

Thus far, Kane is the linchpin of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class, which also includes Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff and The Great Khali, the latter of whom was announced as an inductee Wednesday as well.

The man behind the Kane character, 53-year-old Glen Jacobs, signed with WWE in 1995 and didn't initially find much success.

After stints as a wrestling dentist named Isaac Yankem and an impostor version of Diesel, Jacobs finally got his big break in 1997 when he was cast as The Undertaker's long-lost brother, Kane.

As the storyline goes, Kane was presumed dead for years because of a fire, but during his rivalry with The Undertaker in 1997, Paul Bearer claimed that Kane was still alive and was on his way to WWE to get revenge on his older brother.

The time for vengeance came at Badd Blood: In Your House in October 1997 when Kane arrived during the first-ever Hell in a Cell match pitting The Undertaker against Shawn Michaels. Kane enjoyed one of the greatest debuts in pro wrestling history, as he ripped the door off the cell and laid Taker out with a Tombstone.

Kane was off to the races after that and went on to become one of the most dominant forces in WWE history.

The Big Red Machine wrestled full-time under the Kane moniker from 1997-2018, giving him one of the longest and most-successful WWE careers ever.

Calling Kane decorated would be an understatement, as he held the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships one time each and the Tag Team Championships 12 times, in addition to holding the ECW, Intercontinental, Hardcore and 24/7 titles.

Kane is also a former Money in the Bank winner, the eighth Triple Crown champion, the third Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest Royal Rumble performers of all time.

Although Kane never won a Rumble match, he owns the record for most career appearances with 20 and most career eliminations with 46.

Now, Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, although he still makes occasional appearances for WWE, including an entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match in January.

Kane boasts not only one of the greatest characters in wrestling history, but he was also part of one of the greatest rivalries and storylines with The Undertaker.

Given his on-screen history and real-life friendship with The Deadman, it is only fitting that Taker was the one to inform him of the Hall of Fame honor.

Kane will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6 when the 2020 and 2021 classes are inducted during a special that will stream on Peacock.

