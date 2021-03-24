Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Rockets, Magic Have Had 'Serious Talks' for Star PF

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have reportedly held "serious talks" with the Orlando Magic about power forward Aaron Gordon ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Wednesday the Magic are seeking "significant draft compensation" from the Rockets.

Gordon explained to reporters after Tuesday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets that mounting frustration led him to request a trade out of Orlando.

"There's been times where I just expressed my frustration to management and the frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we've been playing ... and how many losses have accumulated over the years," he said. "So it's just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me; a lot of frustration."

The Magic have mostly struggled since they selected the University of Arizona product with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft. They missed the playoffs in each of his first four seasons and were eliminated in the first round of the postseason the last two years.

Gordon has typically been a bright spot amid the lack of team success, and that's continued this season despite being limited to 24 appearances because of injuries. He's averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The 25-year-old California native could have a number of suitors on the trade market.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He could provide frontcourt depth to a championship-level team, where he'd likely fit in as an offensive weapon off the bench, but he's also got another season left on his four-year, $80 million contract, which could make him an attractive piece for non-contenders looking to start building their foundation for next year.

Matt Moore of the Action Network reported Monday the Boston Celtics are the "front-runners" in the trade pursuit of Gordon.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (12-30) are a team starting to look to the future after a 20-game losing streak caused them to plummet down the Western Conference standings.

Gordon would step right into a marquee role in Houston alongside Christian Wood in the frontcourt and cross at least one need off the front office's to-do list before the offseason.