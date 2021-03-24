Buccanneers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to run it back with the majority of the players who won Super Bowl LV.

General manager Jason Licht found a way to keep Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David off the free-agent market, and he used the franchise tag on Chris Godwin.

Those three moves were the most important ones to Tampa Bay's offseason success since they were the most impactful players scheduled to hit free agency.

The Bucs kept them away from rival contenders and are poised to make a run at back-to-back titles with Tom Brady at the helm.

Tampa Bay will not bring back its entire 53-man roster, but with all the key pieces except for Leonard Fournette on track to return, it should be viewed as the favorite to win the NFC.