Seahawks' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks needed to add more protection for Russell Wilson in the offseason.

Three moves ensured Wilson should stay more upright in 2021 and have at least the same amount of weapons to work with.

Seattle took advantage of Las Vegas' offensive line exodus by trading for Gabe Jackson, re-signed running back Chris Carson and inked tight end Gerald Everett to a contract.

Pete Carroll's team only used a fifth-round pick to bring in Jackson, and it signed Carson and Everett to reasonable deals compared to others on the market.

Although the Seahawks got better on offense, they lost a key piece on defense in cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle will be fine in the middle of the secondary with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, but it has work to do to improve on the edges with minimal draft capital and salary-cap space to work with.