Packers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

The Green Bay Packers were not too active in the first week of NFL free agency, and it does not look like they will make a massive splash in the coming weeks either.

Green Bay's biggest move was the retention of Aaron Jones, but that could be met with a wave of criticism because of the team's running back situation.

The reigning NFC North champion had A.J. Dillon waiting to take over the starting role, but instead it gave Jones a substantial contract for a 26-year-old running back.

Even with Jones back in the fold, the Packers suffered a net loss in free agency due to the departure of center Corey Linsley.

Green Bay is putting in trust in young players on the offensive line, but replacing Linsley's experience on the interior may be a more difficult task than developing another top-tier running back would have been had Jones left.