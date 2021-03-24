Steelers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered this offseason at a crossroads.

The 2020 season featured the thrilling highs of an 11-0 start and the bitter end of a one-and-done exit in the playoffs. With limited financial flexibility in an offseason with a leaguewide depression of the salary cap, hard decisions have had to be made.

This all puts general manager Kevin Colbert in a difficult position. Colbert is one of the most underrated general managers in the NFL. The Steelers have experienced just one losing season with him managing the roster since 2000.

That job is more tricky than ever. He's had to make decisions on Ben Roethlisberger, a slew of important defensive pieces and attempt to bring back some of their outbound talent with little money to spend.

Here's a look at how he's done when it comes to the most impactful decisions the organization has made so far.