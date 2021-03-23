Mike Tyson: Evander Holyfield Fight Is 'On' 24 Hours After Talks Fell Apart

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Mike Tyson said his fight with Evander Holyfield is still happening despite Holyfield's manager announcing Monday that the bout was off.

"I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living (h/t TMZ Sports). "Holyfield's a humble man I know that and he's a man of God but I'm God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful May 29."

Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, previously said in a statement that "Tyson's people declined all offers" and the fight was off.

Representatives for both fighters had been working for months to organize the fight after the 54-year-old Tyson fought an impressive exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November. Holyfield's team said Tyson rejected a $25 million guarantee, the sum Holyfield said in November would be the minimum to get him back in the ring.

And while Tyson seemed certain that the show would go on in his interview, he did note that the two sides would have to work to overcome a "small fundamental difference" and "get some paperwork done."

After Tyson's fight with Jones, he said he didn't think Holyfield's "business associates" were the best match for him, calling out his camp and telling reporters "whoever is handling him is totally wrong." Over the weekend, he took to Instagram to say that he would never work with Triller—the promoter of his November fight—again and would only work with his Legends Only League.

"I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league," he wrote (h/t ESPN's Michael Rothstein). "I will never do another event or any business with Triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn't true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller's Fight Club."

The bout would be the third between the pair, reigniting one of boxing's biggest rivalries.

Holyfield is a two-time winner against Tyson, with the first match resulting in an 11th-round TKO in November 1996. He then won again in June 1997 when Tyson was disqualified in the fourth round for biting Holyfield's ear.

The 58-year-old Holyfield hasn't fought in almost 10 years, while Tyson is months removed from his first bout in more than 15 years.

"This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies," Holyfield said in December.

The event was set for May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.