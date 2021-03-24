Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors

0 of 7

Rumblings and mumblings and mutterings—oh my! The (hopefully) gripping conclusion to NBA trade season must be rapidly approaching.

With so little time to go until the league's 3 p.m. ET Thursday deadline, the rumor mill is, as 1990s teens would say, straight popping. It can be a tricky situation to navigate.

Anonymous sources are out in droves. New reports are contradicting old reports. Player X is available, but only if Team Y gets a haul. No big names are expected to be moved. Or a couple of big names are expected to be moved. We can't be too sure.

Information is outdated within minutes. Player A was almost shipped to Team B, but then Team C heard an offer from Team D and decided Player A was actually worth more than it realized and resolved to solicit overtures from Teams E, F and G.

Don't bang your head against the wall just yet. We're here to help.

We've meticulously, perhaps obsessively, monitored the churn of conjecture and put together a list of only the juiciest, most important, mission-critical rumors circulating around the basketballsphere. And from there, being well-intentioned hoops addicts, we unpacked whether each news bite is more smoke or fire.

Remember: All buy or sell verdicts are not comments on the validity of included reports. They are barometers of sensibility and feasibility for each rumor. Let's get to it.