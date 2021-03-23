Nuggets' Michael Malone Honors Victims of Boulder Shooting

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was focused on much more than basketball prior to Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Malone honored the 10 victims of Monday's shooting in Boulder, Colorado, by reading their names and pausing after each one.

He also offered his thoughts to the loved ones of Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and police officer Eric Talley while urging for something to be done to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Amir Vera, Jason Hanna and Madeline Holcombe of CNN noted a 21-year-old suspect is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder in the shooting, which happened inside a King Soopers store.

The victims ranged from age 20 to 65.

This is not the first time Malone has used his time with the press to discuss a shooting in Colorado. In 2019, he talked about how necessary change is in the United States following a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.