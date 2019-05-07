Michael Malone on STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting: Something Must Change

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone used his pregame press conference to discuss Tuesday's shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.



According to Doha Madani, David K. Li and Phil Helsel of NBC News, one person has died and seven others were injured after two suspected student shooters opened fire at the school.

"It's a shame. My girls have been in a lockout twice in the last two months," Malone said Tuesday, per Harrison Wind of BSN Denver. "I'm not a politician but something has to change."

The school in question is two minutes away from where Malone lives, per Wind.

