    Lakers Honor Elgin Baylor with City Edition Uniforms Inspired by Him

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 23, 2021
    FILE - Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue, just unveiled, honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great, outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, in this Friday, April 6, 2018, file photo. Elgin Baylor, the Lakersâ€™ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday, March 22, 2021, of natural causes. He was 86. The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
    Reed Saxon/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers will use Tuesday night's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans to further celebrate the life of Elgin Baylor.

    In a tweet before tipoff, the Lakers announced they'll wear their Baylor-inspired city edition jerseys.

    Baylor, who died Monday at age 86, was the No. 1 overall pick by the then-Minneapolis Lakers in 1958 and went on to play for the club until 1971, earning 11 All-Star nods and 10 All-NBA First Team selections while averaging 27.4 point, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

    The Washington D.C. native then went on to coach the New Orleans Jazz in various capacities in the late 1970s.

    Now both teams will get a chance to pay their respects to him on the floor together.

    Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

