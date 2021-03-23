Harrison Barnes Trade Rumors: Nuggets Interested in Kings Wing Before Deadline

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly interested in adding a veteran presence with a championship pedigree on the wing prior to Thursday's deadline.

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets have explored acquiring Harrison Barnes in a deal with the Sacramento Kings. While the price in such a trade remains "unclear," it also wouldn't be a pure rental move because Barnes has two years remaining on his contract.

Denver reached last season's Western Conference Finals but may need to shore up its depth on the wing to make another deep playoff run after Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig both left in free agency.

Barnes has played for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Kings throughout a career that started when he was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He won a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

The North Carolina product is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep.

He would be an ideal candidate to take advantage of the space created by playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He could hit from the outside when defenders collapse on Jokic or cut into openings when Murray penetrates and draws help.

Michael Porter Jr. (15.9 points) contributes in such a way and is the only other player on the Nuggets averaging better than 12.9 points per game this season.

Barnes would provide key secondary scoring and additional depth for Denver as it chases another run in the daunting Western Conference.