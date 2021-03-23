    Harrison Barnes Trade Rumors: Nuggets Interested in Kings Wing Before Deadline

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets are reportedly interested in adding a veteran presence with a championship pedigree on the wing prior to Thursday's deadline. 

    According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets have explored acquiring Harrison Barnes in a deal with the Sacramento Kings. While the price in such a trade remains "unclear," it also wouldn't be a pure rental move because Barnes has two years remaining on his contract.

    Denver reached last season's Western Conference Finals but may need to shore up its depth on the wing to make another deep playoff run after Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig both left in free agency.

    Barnes has played for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Kings throughout a career that started when he was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He won a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

    The North Carolina product is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep.

    He would be an ideal candidate to take advantage of the space created by playing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He could hit from the outside when defenders collapse on Jokic or cut into openings when Murray penetrates and draws help.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Michael Porter Jr. (15.9 points) contributes in such a way and is the only other player on the Nuggets averaging better than 12.9 points per game this season.

    Barnes would provide key secondary scoring and additional depth for Denver as it chases another run in the daunting Western Conference.

    Related

      Report: Nuggets 'Inquired' About Evan Fournier

      Report: Nuggets 'Inquired' About Evan Fournier
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Report: Nuggets 'Inquired' About Evan Fournier

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Dray: I'm the Best Defender Ever 🔒

      Warriors star believes he's 'the best defender to ever play' in the NBA: 'I'd put myself up against anyone'

      Dray: I'm the Best Defender Ever 🔒
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dray: I'm the Best Defender Ever 🔒

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades That Could Shock You 🤯

      It's officially trade deadline week. We cooked up four trades that would have NBA fans shook 📲

      Trades That Could Shock You 🤯
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades That Could Shock You 🤯

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      👁 Spurs willing to trade DeMar? 💰 Redick likely headed to buyout

      Read all the latest trade deadline buzz 📲

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report