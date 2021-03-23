Mavericks Trade Rumors: Kings' Richaun Holmes Interests Dallas Before Deadline

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes could be on the move ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Dallas Mavericks have shown interest in the big, who is in his sixth year in the league and his second with the Kings.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets were among several teams that were interested in Holmes.

The 6'10" Holmes is having a career-best year for the Kings. Through 39 starts, the Bowling Green product is averaging 13.9 points per game on a league-best 65.0 percent shooting. He's also averaging 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per outing.

But at 18-25, the Kings are looking in at the postseason from the outside, with the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Along with Holmes' on-court abilities, his contract could entice teams. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, giving a team trying to contend a short-term rental and the Kings a chance to get something in return before he hits the market for free.

Holmes is already looking ahead to his free agency and explained his desire for the next stage in his career in an appearance on the HoopsHype podcast in February.

"I just want to be in the position to take care of my family and put them in the best position," he said. "That means a lot to me as well as being in a position to compete. I want to win championships at some point in my career."

The Mavericks are in better shape than the Kings at 22-19, holding the eighth seed in the West, but they have Kristaps Porzingis holding it down at center. However, Holmes may be a more productive backup option than Willie Cauley-Stein, who is averaging 5.5 points per game.