Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Not Out' on Raptors PG, Pursuing 3-Team Deals

It remains to be seen if guard Kyle Lowry will get traded ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly exploring deals for the Toronto Raptors veteran point.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said on The Mismatch podcast with Chris Vernon on Tuesday that the Sixers "aren't out on Lowry either. They are trying to figure out deals, including three-way deals, to get something to work out in order to bring Kyle Lowry to Philly. Maybe with a young player like Matisse Thybulle, with a first-round draft pick in there."

By all accounts, Philly is in hot pursuit of Lowry. Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote in his newsletter Tuesday that the Sixers "crave Lowry’s floor leadership and defensive savvy after losing out to the [Brooklyn] Nets in the [James] Harden sweepstakes."

Stein noted that rookie guard Tyrese Maxey was a "natural target" for the Raptors in those talks but that the Sixers "made Maxey untouchable in their talks with Houston for Harden in January, refusing to add him to a package that included the defensive ace Ben Simmons, a three-time All-Star."

Stein added that the "jockeying" between the Sixers and Miami Heat to land Lowry is "significant."

Meanwhile, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday that Maxey "is among the assets available as part of a trade package," though the Sixers "also received calls on standout defender Thybulle from several teams around the league."

He added that "some general managers across the league believe the inclusion of Thybulle in a trade offer could swing the bidding for Lowry's services, but the 76ers are reluctant to part with him."

Lowry would check a lot of boxes for the Sixers. His ability to create his own offense off the dribble would bolster the team's offense, with current point guard Simmons less of a factor in the half-court offense given his shooting limitations.

The veteran guard is also a solid perimeter shooter and dangerous off-ball weapon, and his veteran leadership and championship experience would be a plus for a Sixers team with legitimate title aspirations. Add in his solid defense, and Lowry would make a ton of sense for Philly.

The 34-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.

If Lowry decides he wants to finish his career in Toronto, Philly's interest will be rendered a moot point. But if Lowry is open to being moved, it appears there are deals to be made. The Sixers may not end up with Lowry, but all indications seem to be that it won't be from a lack of trying.