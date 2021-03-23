Celtics Rumors: Tristan Thompson 'Not Loved' by Boston Teammates

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics signed big Tristan Thompson to a two-year, $19 million deal this offseason, but his teammates reportedly don't think it's working out.

Speaking on The Mismatch podcast (19:45 mark), The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Thompson is "not loved" by his new teammates.

The longtime Cleveland Cavaliers center is having a down year with the Celtics. He is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in 36 games, and he's been out for the team's past five games due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Boston is teetering below the .500 mark at 21-22, holding the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Chris Vernon said that Thompson, who is in the health and safety protocols for the second time this season, "won't stop going out" in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Celtics have plenty of options heading into Thursday's trade deadline since they have a $28.5 million trade exception from moving Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets, as well as $4.8 million and $2.5 million exceptions from deals for Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

But whatever moves they may make at the deadline, Thompson may not be a part of them, per Himmelsbach, who wrote that "league sources have indicated that the Celtics remain quite high on the veteran center," who they added "as a priority" rather than a future trade chip.