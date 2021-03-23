Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Star Remains Committed to Wizards Ahead of Deadline

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal isn't going anywhere.

According to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, the Wizards aren't actively shopping the superstar guard and Beal isn't looking to be traded:

"Like most teams around the league, Washington (15-26) isn't looking at a bombshell deal come 3 p.m. ET Thursday—one blockbuster trade in a season is enough, and nothing with Beal's situation has changed. The All-Star guard has not indicated he wants a trade, according to people with knowledge of the situation, and Washington has not made him available for one."

