    Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Star Remains Committed to Wizards Ahead of Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Bradley Beal isn't going anywhere.

    According to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, the Wizards aren't actively shopping the superstar guard and Beal isn't looking to be traded:

    "Like most teams around the league, Washington (15-26) isn't looking at a bombshell deal come 3 p.m. ET Thursday—one blockbuster trade in a season is enough, and nothing with Beal's situation has changed. The All-Star guard has not indicated he wants a trade, according to people with knowledge of the situation, and Washington has not made him available for one."

                              

