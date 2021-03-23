Baker Mayfield Responds to Tweet so Fan's Wife Will Agree to Name Son After QB

Don Wright/Associated Press

If your significant other wants to name your child after a professional athlete and deep down you're not really into it, then it's important to lay down requirements that are ultimately unattainable.

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield did his part to grant the wish of one fan who said his wife would be OK with naming a son Baker but only in the event Mayfield personally replied to the fan's plea:

It will take some time to have the final numbers, but it's probably safe to say the number of children named Baker born in Northeast Ohio will rise following the Browns' trip to the playoffs.

Although Cleveland ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a cathartic moment years in the making. That one result alone might be enough to earn Mayfield a place in the franchise lore.