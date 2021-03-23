Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Celtics Viewed as Front-Runners for Magic Star

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Rumors of an Aaron Gordon trade to the Boston Celtics are heating up.

On Monday night, Matt Moore of the Action Network reported that the Celtics are "considered the front-runners to add ... Gordon via trade." Moore added that "while the framework of a deal is in active discussion and considered the leading offer, sources say no deal has been agreed upon and the Magic are expected to continue to take offers up until Thursday's deadline."

Sam Amick of The Athletic added that "the Celtics have indeed put two first-round picks on the table, and that the framework of the deal would also include Magic guard (and free-agent-to-be) Evan Fournier heading to the Celtics."

