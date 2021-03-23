    Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Pacers Will Only Trade Center for 'No-Brainer' Deal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Indiana Pacers reportedly aren't all that interested in trading center Myles Turner.   

    According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, "For the Indiana Pacers to even consider dealing Myles Turner by the March 25 trade deadline, there would have to be a 'no-brainer' deal that blows them away. ... They're not trying to unload the 6-11 center."

    A source told Michael they would be "stunned if Turner doesn't remain in Indiana."

    Michael reported the Pacers had offered Turner, Doug McDermott and a first-round pick to the Celtics before the season, though the deal didn't materialize. Per that report, teams around the NBA weren't terribly interested in dealing for Turner at the time. 

    That interest has reportedly ramped up during the season, however, with Michael reporting both Los Angeles teams, the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans have inquired about Turner or have interest. 

    Turner, 24, has been excellent for the Pacers this season, averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, a whopping 3.4 blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three. The Pacers are 0-3 in games he's missed and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court, per NBA.com

    Their net rating drops to minus-3.6 when he sits, however. 

    Questions have long surrounded the future of Turner in Indiana with big man Domantas Sabonis also on the roster and starting. But the 19-23 Pacers, currently 10th in the East, seem more inclined than ever to hold onto the big man. 

    Or as Michael wrote, "Turner has gone from a valuable trade chip to a necessary component for Indiana," though he added Turner, McDermott and Aaron Holiday are the players "most asked about around the league" in trade talks. 

