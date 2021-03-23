    Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK Unwilling to Deal 'Significant Assets'; Fournier Linked

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021
    Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier sets up for a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    The New York Knicks are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, but they apparently aren't looking to make a significant trade for the stretch run.

    SNY's Ian Begley reported Tuesday that opposing teams "are under the impression that New York is unlikely to trade major assets for a top player at the deadline." However, the Knicks haven't ruled out making a trade, and Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier is among the options they've discussed.

              

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

