Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK Unwilling to Deal 'Significant Assets'; Fournier Linked

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, but they apparently aren't looking to make a significant trade for the stretch run.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Tuesday that opposing teams "are under the impression that New York is unlikely to trade major assets for a top player at the deadline." However, the Knicks haven't ruled out making a trade, and Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier is among the options they've discussed.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's piece on buying or selling the latest trade rumors around the league.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.