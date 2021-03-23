    Lawyer Buzbee: Deshaun Watson Facing 14 Civil Lawsuits After Monday; 24 Accusers

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterbackâ€™s request to be dealt. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Attorney Tony Buzbee said he's filed 14 civil lawsuits on behalf of 24 women who've accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, including instances of sexual assault, as of Monday night.

    ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported six new lawsuits were filed Monday, and Buzbee told Isiah Carey of Fox 26 Houston another one had been filed to bring the total to 14. Buzbee announced the first lawsuit last week.

    "We have filed 14 cases so far. Most of the cases allege the same, or similar conduct," Buzbee told Carey.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

