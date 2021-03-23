Lawyer Buzbee: Deshaun Watson Facing 14 Civil Lawsuits After Monday; 24 Accusers

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Attorney Tony Buzbee said he's filed 14 civil lawsuits on behalf of 24 women who've accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, including instances of sexual assault, as of Monday night.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported six new lawsuits were filed Monday, and Buzbee told Isiah Carey of Fox 26 Houston another one had been filed to bring the total to 14. Buzbee announced the first lawsuit last week.

"We have filed 14 cases so far. Most of the cases allege the same, or similar conduct," Buzbee told Carey.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.