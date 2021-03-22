Clippers Trade Rumors: Kabengele Dealt to Kings; LAC Now $2.6M Under Hard Cap

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly dealt forward Mfiondu Kabengele, a future second-round pick and cash to the Sacramento Kings, who will send back a protected future second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings will come away from the deal with a bench player, but the agreement has immediate implications for the Clippers.

Wojnarowski added that the move brings the Clippers $2.6 million under the league's hard cap, a major win for a team that otherwise could have missed out on the opportunity to participate in the buyout market that could materialize following Thursday's trade deadline.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

